Speech to Text for Highlights: Minnesota girl's basketball All-Star game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the high school basketball season is over but some of the best players in the state took to the court today. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with the highlights.// this weather isn't fun to be around. we can't go outside because of the snow on the ground but up in northfield the best seniors in the state of minnesota came together for one final time for one final game. the minnesota girl's basketball all star game at carleton college in northfield, grand meadow's jordyn glynn playing her final game. her team played well today, the senior with the dish inside and the difficult layup to go. golden gopher commit sara scalia was one of the stars of the show she hits the contested layup. then it's glynn's turn again, she dishes out another assist inside, they've only worked together for a few days but you couldn't tell and then a step up jumper by the superlark. she finishes her career on a high note as the white team defeats blue. here's what glynn had to "it's not the same as having my friends around but i'm just grateful for this opportunity and play with these amazing girls. they've all got incredible talent and are all playing at the next level so i've learned a lot from them and i'm glad