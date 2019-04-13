Speech to Text for Governor Walz surveys storm damage in Southeast Minnesota

are banning together to help rebuild the area after a massive storm tore through. high winds and snow ravaged power lines and brought flooding to freeborn and mower counties. the damages were so severe that counties reached out to the governor for help. governor time walz declared a state of emergency in both counties... and visited austin today to asses the damage. kimt news three's maleeha kamal has the story.xxx calyn á i'm at the national guard armory in austin were eariler governor walz met with community leaders to asses the damages. he says he is really proud of the efforts that everyone is making. about 30 people packed the board room of the austin national guard building. one by one community leaders from mower and freeborn counties took turns to talk about the damage to the area.. (nats governor walz listened and followed up with quesitions... saying he's impressed by how the communities are working together. "this is a pretty well oiled machine" (file video??) the recent storm mimicked the strength of the winter storm seen earlier this year but this time the damage was more severe. about 500 power lines were taken down with high winds... leaving more than 8á thousand homes and businesses with out power. law enforcment were then tasked with blocking off roads. as the damages started to add up... the agencies were starting to be stretched thin. the state called in about a 143 national guards from all over the state to help out. as recovery efforts kicked into high gear... team work seems to be the theme. "right now the deputy and the national guard are doing is that we are making sure the environment for the line man safe so all they have to do is worry about their job." its not just minnesota banning together. our neighbors to the left and right are pitching in. "as of this morning we have about a 150 lineman working out of our cooperative our normal lineman level is about 25. so we got an extra 125 from four surrounding states inside minnesota, iowa, wisconsin and illinois even," the governor says he is going to keep in touch with the emergency management teams to make sure that everyone is getting the help that they need. reporting in austin, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// people at the meeting say they haven't seen damage like this since