Speech to Text for Church rallies together to cover roof

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while many are dealing with power outages across the viewing area á others are dealing with property damage. káiámát news three's á kaleb gillock á was in ventura this morning where church members worked together to cover a roof that had been damaged.xxx well there's no doubt about it, the damage from the winds the past few days in the viewing area has been pretty extensive. one of the places that was impacted was the parsonage here at the redeemer lutheran church in ventura after some shingles blew off of the roof. yeah i think the plan is hopefully monday or tuesday we'll be able to start getting some actual shingles on here. pastor jesse burns says this is just the start of the cleanáup process... as they plan to lay new shingles on the roof of the parsonage at his church. with the winds on thursday a whole bunch of shingles got blown off and so the congregation has come together and come out to get the roof batten down before we get some more moisture here. austin richardson is one of the members of the congregation who spent his afternoon helping on the roof in various ways. we cleaned up the old shingles á we tore them off the roof... tore them all off the roof but the scraps and stuff, and then we helped screw down boards to the tarp. pastor burns says it's a great feeling to see the church body come together like this. it's wonderful, it's not surprising. this congregation is full of loving, caring people. they've done so much to take care of us and it's really encouraging to see everybody come together in a time like this in ventura, kaleb gillock,