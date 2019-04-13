Clear
Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

The Mohawks girls soccer is one of the many teams trading in grass for hardwood floor.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

a doubt á springtime is a frustrating one for coaches and athletic directors. every day that a game gets postponed becomes a rescheduling nightmare for the leaders of your favorite teams. but what is it like for the athletes who become forced to practice inside? the mason city girls soccer team had to do just that this afternoon and rosie levad (leeávad) says she tries to make the best out of days like these á comparing how the gym floor is a lot like playing on a turf field.xxx the ball rolls a lot faster inside so i guess we, like, anticipate it a lot better and our control gets a lot better too. so when it's outside and it's rolling slower it's easier, i guess, to control it. but on turf it's kind of fast too, it's a lot like indoors when it's turf. mason city's next game á
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

