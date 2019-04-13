Speech to Text for Spring practice frustrations as teams are moved indoors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a doubt á springtime is a frustrating one for coaches and athletic directors. every day that a game gets postponed becomes a rescheduling nightmare for the leaders of your favorite teams. but what is it like for the athletes who become forced to practice inside? the mason city girls soccer team had to do just that this afternoon and rosie levad (leeávad) says she tries to make the best out of days like these á comparing how the gym floor is a lot like playing on a turf field.xxx the ball rolls a lot faster inside so i guess we, like, anticipate it a lot better and our control gets a lot better too. so when it's outside and it's rolling slower it's easier, i guess, to control it. but on turf it's kind of fast too, it's a lot like indoors when it's turf. mason city's next game á