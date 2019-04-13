Speech to Text for John Marshall's Nguyen wins 200th career game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a with a 3á1 start on the season, the john marshall rockets are looking to stay a top toward the big nine standings. one of the top teams in the area last season, the rockets already have multiple games with 10 or more runs scored. one of the keys to their success over the years has been due to consistent leadership at the top. head coach tong wen has coached jm for 25 years and recorded his 200th win earlier this week. he said he didn't even know he did it until after the game./// "to be honest with you i didn't even think about 200 wins, i didn't know about it until it happened. afterward i'm sitting at home and my players start texting me and congratulatin g me. we have a saying at jm. once a rocket, always a rocket. you know that's what it is. once you're a rocket, it's just amazing with the culture and what we do here at jm, you always want to be a rocket." the austin