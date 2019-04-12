Speech to Text for Highlights: Lourdes vs. Austin in the Packer Dome

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about play some sports indoors. we're in the packer dome as austin softball hosts lourdes. the eagles start off with a bang, that ball is hammered and look out almost takes out a fan, ashley krom with her second home run this week. it's a 3á1 lourdes lead. they would add it on the shot to right, the right fielder can't come up with it. another run will cross the plate. the packers playing catch me up and they'll take what they can get. the ball gets away from the second baseman that allows austin to plate their first runner of the game. the eagle's offense was just clicking though another