Speech to Text for Linemen working round the clock to get the power on

almost 4000 people were without power. power line crews are working around the clock to bring people back on line. kimt news 3's isabella basco roamed the streets and found power line workers enduring turbulent winds to get the juice back on. she also found one grateful resident praising linemen for fighting the good fight. manchester is one community where all of the residents don't have power and just up the road... power men are working around the clock to make sure they have their power back. call it the torrents of spring. with high winds... power line crews are braving terrible weather to restore power. tiny manchester's jeff hagen is grateful. "i'm glad they are out there. i'm glad there's people out there willing to work all hours. i know i would if i had to." living without power these past few days has tested hagen's patience. "it's been a struggle. people are getting along but there's people that left and they are not staying in their houses because they don't have power." ever the good samaritan á hagen is doing all he can to help his neighbors. "i'm running from my house to two other ones here making sure they keep it going. i know one of the guys. he can't go outside that much. i'm kind of watching over things a little bit." and as the linemen continue plugging away... hagen cheers their effort. "keep it going. don't stop until you get it done. thank you guys." reporting in manchester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the crews are expected to keep working on highway 13 between albert lea and new richland all weekend./// as people