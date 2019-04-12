Clear
Walk of Remembrance honors Organ Donors

Families of donors and organ donor advocates walked in remembrance today in Rochester.

donate life month. today, to pay tribute to organ donors, rochester mayor kim norton joined the families of donors and organ donor advocates in a walk of remembrance. today marked the 5th annual donate life day in rochester. the goal: raise awareness of the need for organ donation. we spoke with the family of frank olson who passed away 4 years ago. his organs were harvested and saved multiple lives. that legacy is important to his family. "as a donor family, it is a little bit comforting to know he does live on in other people at this time." nearly 114á thousand people are on the national waiting
