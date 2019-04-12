Clear
Extra reinforcement

The National Guard is helping out

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

their way to southern minnesota today to assist with storm cleanup. about 133 men and women were deployed to the armory in albert lea alone. it's become their headquarters as well as a place of shelter for folks still without power in mower and freeborn counties. this is dylan kriese's first mission and he's ready.xxx "when i got to the armory i was surprised to not see that many people there and then i realized that there were that many down power lines in the area and everybody was out and we were still sending people more people as we came in." the guard deployment was set to end monday but could be extended due to weather./// and as the snow and rain ease
