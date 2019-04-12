Speech to Text for Law enforcement presence in Kensett

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with breaking news out of kensett. kimt news 3's kaleb gillock is live on the scene of a large law enforcement presence. he joins us live now á kaleb what do you know? i've been on scene for just over 30 minutes. authorities say they're executing a search warrant. went to serve legal documents man fled on foot got search warrant for home found him in the attic live in kensett á kaleb gillock á kimt news 3./// thank you kaleb. now á the man