Speech to Text for Tracking A Drier Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three meteorologist sara knox joins us now... sara á the weekend's finally here á what can we expect? cloudy skies and flurries will be sticking with us into the evening hours tonight á our big winter storm's last hurrah, if you will. the biggest threat aside from the light precip will be the continuing gusts, topping off around 30 to 35 mph tonight and into saturday morning. conditions look to remain on the breezier side through saturday with winds around the 15 mph mark. partly to mostly cloudy skies will headline saturday. temperatures will slowly recover, especially on sunday where more sun will be out and about, and winds will decrease. monday will be the nicest day of the week with temps popping back into the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. clouds return for tuesday with nuisance rain chances returning tuesday night through thursday. we're not tracking a wash out, but a return of off and on spring showers before a great easter weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy/flurrie s. lows: near 30. winds: west at 15 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. saturday: partly to mostly cloudy. highs: lower to middle 40s. winds: west at 5 to 15 mph. saturday night: everybody