Putting the snow day legislation to use

Schools are still calling off classes in April.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Putting the snow day legislation to use

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota schools are being let off the hook for racking up snow days. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning about how a new bill forgiving schools for missing class is being put to use. she joins us live. annalsie á what is this bill? rochester public schoool's sunset terrace elementary is one of many schools across the area racking up snow days this year. because of the year's extreme winter conditions á governor walz signed a bill last monday to give schools and students a break for all the days missed. and now á some area schools are already putting it to use.xxx from all this snow á to extreme temperatures and winds á southeastern minnesota schools had to cancel classes numerous times á to keep kids safe at home. minnesota law requires public schools to have 165 days of classes per year. days missed are usually made up at the end of the scheduled school year. the "snow day relief" bill will lax that law... but only for this year. angel rinn has a daughter in the 2nd grade... and is in favor of the legislation á because kids' summers won't be interrupted by classes. "i personally think that is acceptable. i feel that kids can learn through play and have fun." minnesota teachers á staff á and contractors will be compensated for the missed days as well. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. some area schools do have eálearning and flex learning for snow days... and they won't have to worry about the legislation at all. as for everyone else... the minnesota department of education is giving guidance to districts in the state./// police need your help tonight. they're
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
