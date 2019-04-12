Speech to Text for Desperate need for affordable housing in the Med City

affordable housing continues to be an elusive goal in rochester. and reasonably so... take a look. one study shows since 2á thousand.... rent has gone up about 12 percent. meanwhile á renter income has gone (down 8 percent in that same time period. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox is finding out what one rochester neighborhood is doing to make a difference. he joins us live now á jeremiah? that's right... i'm here at zumbro ridge estates... where they're looking to turn this into a community within a community.xxx it's a problem allie lechner knows first hand... finding afforable housing here in rochester. not everybody can afford what the median home price is which is well over 200áthousand dollars now. she's working hard to improve zumbro ridge estates... that's a mobile home park... different from your typical park. we all own a equal portion of the entire park we did this to sustain the affordability for ourselves. we also have the hopes and dreams because we have 30 lots. that we can offer affordable housing to 30 more families. they're turning the estate into a community within a community. the last probably 7á8 years our church has been helping people rehabilitate, clean up and make livable old mobile homes. jeff urban is a pastor at bear creek church. when he's not in the church he's picking up tools to work on the park. we'll put new skirting on and new decks to some of the homes there. we're excited with their project going on and we're also going to come in this summer and work with existing homeowners and help them do some rehabilitation projects. a community looking to provide safe housing for everyone no matter the budget. there's hundreds of families right in olmsted county that i'm standing where they would like to build an updated playground and basketball court. and that costs ovr 40á thousand dollars. they're asking for the community's help with making that happen. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. for more information on how you can donate head to káiámátádotácom where you can find this story á under local news.///