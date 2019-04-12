Clear
My Happy Place is expanding

Kids in other states will get to have a place to call their own.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

a happy place to call their own. now a local nonprofit that does just that for sick children is extending it's reach. my happy place and my happy haven have been opening doors and brightening peoples lives for the last seven years. in that time they have renovated 50 bedrooms for children and over 20 woman fighting cancer. co founder lisa tan says it has been a great experience to help families in need and now it's time to grow.xxx we're offering them a real opportunity to do something that matters. it matters to the kids, it matters to the families. branches of my happy place and my happy haven have already started in colorado, south dakota and lisa will soon be traveling to indiana to help with a room./// another day filled with cancellations of local sports. but as athletic
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
