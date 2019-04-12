Speech to Text for Hours long standoff: what happened?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

austin police department./// we're continuing to track new developments in a story out of mason city. last night á police were dispatched to 5 á north federal avenue for a disturbance... and they didn't leave the scene until 3 hours later. kimt news 3's brian tabick spent his day chronicling the standoff. he joins us live now á brian??? katie george you can't tell now, but north federal was a very busy street last night... full of police in riot gear á long guns... and nearby apartments were evactuated to keep people safe.xxx as soon as i heard it like i slip my shoes on and got out of the building. jonathan nosko lives inside the building and when he found out there was a guy with a gun insideááá he got out in a hurry. a little bit of panic but you know stay calm get out of there as fast as i could. he took shelter at one of the local brewerys while police worked to negotiate with 44 year old mark torres. i was probably there for about three hours and 45 minutes. police say torres barricaded himself in one of the units and threatened them with a weapon. police quickly closed the road and evacuated residents. dispatchers could hear an argument in the background when the call for help came in. so, they called in just about everyone. there's other calls for service coming in business doesn't just start with one incident so their other calls going on that officers had to peel off and try and respond to or sheriff's department personnel responded to calls inside the city. it took three hours before torres left the apartment complex without incident. a weapon was never foundáá allowing nosko and his fellow residents to breathe a collective sigh of relief. the whole according to police the victim did suffer minor injuries but they're not life threatening. torres is still at mercy one north iowa medical center being evaluated. live in mason city á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. police say an arrest warrant has been issued for torres but there is no word on what charges he will face. minnesotans continue to struggle finding an affordable place to live. just ahead á how one community is stepping up to help./// plus á good news for those