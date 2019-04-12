Speech to Text for Power out in North Iowa for the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

isááá a lot of those people will remain without power this weekend. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out what people in the small town of leland are doing to survive until the lights come back on.xxx leland is a small town, fewer than 300 people call the place home. driving around town today... you might notice all the lights are out. leland has been without power since thursday night. from city hall to the community center to private homes, leland is on generator power. twila helmich is using generator juice. "we've lost power periodically in the past, but not for this length of time." she's been helping those who may not have a backup power source... "i've been helping another 84 year old neighbor keep her sump pump empties because there's no electricity to keep them running, so her basement doesn't flood." twila tried to track down a generator for that neighbor, but no luck. "they were all sold out. bomgaars in forest city was out, and mason city i think seems to be out of them too." marsha casler is manning the fort at the town's warming shelter. she too is using a generator. "when you only got less than 300 people... if y'all wanna come up and eat, that's fine. we got enough for 300 people no problem." marsha is keeping leland's power woes in perspective.. "it could be 20 below 0 right now, then we'd be in trouble." minnesota minnesota schools