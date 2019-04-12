Speech to Text for School day legislation forgives some snow days

minnesota schools won't be penalized for taking number of snow days this school year. last monday - governor walz signed a bill letting schools off the hook - but for this year only. all of this winter snow - the extreme temperatures - and other winter woes caused many schools to call off classes over the last several months all over the state. minnesota law typically requires public schools to have 165 days of class per academic year - but this legislation will lax that law for this school year. angel rinn's daughter kyler goes to school in byron - one school in the area that has flex learning and won't have to worry about making up days. angel rinn parent: "we've planned vacation time, we have our schedule already preplanned for the summer so it's nice knowing that she'll be getting out at the same time" albert lea also has e-learning and will be getting out on time. austin public schools tells kimt they received guidance from the minnesota department of education on the new legislation yesterday - and are making a plan of action now to ensure they stay on schedule.