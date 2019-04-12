Clear
BREAKING NEWS: A man is in custody after witnesses say he threw a child from a third floor Mall of America balcony Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

School day legislation forgives some snow days

Elearning and flex learning days are allowing some districts to stay on track despite the many days missed due to winter weather.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for School day legislation forgives some snow days

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota schools won't be penalized for taking number of snow days this school year. last monday - governor walz signed a bill letting schools off the hook - but for this year only. snow day leg-vo-1 lowerthird2line:snow day forgiveness kimt news 3 all of this winter snow - the extreme temperatures - and other winter woes caused many schools to call off classes over the last several months all over the state. minnesota law typically requires public schools to have 165 days of class per academic year - but this legislation will lax that law for this school year. angel rinn's daughter kyler goes to school in byron - one school in the area that has flex learning and won't have to worry about making up days.xxx snow day leg-sot-1 lowerthird2line:angel rinn parent we've planned vacation time, we have our schedule already preplanned for the summer so it's nice knowing that she'll be getting out at the same time albert lea also has e-learning and will be getting out on time. austin public schools tells kimt they received guidance from the minnesota department of education on the new legislation yesterday - and are making a plan of action now to ensure they stay on schedule. / could
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking a much drier (and sunnier) weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School day legislation forgives some snow days

Image

Trout fishing season preparations underway

Image

Thousands still without power

Image

Thousands still without power

Image

Warming shelters open in North Iowa

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Community Events