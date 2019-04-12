Speech to Text for Trout fishing season preparations underway

is a big day for southeastern minnesota... opening day for trout fishing season. minnesota has roughly 38- thousand miles of trout streams - and many people will be flocking to whitewater state park's stretches of streams for the occassion. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how the park is preparing.xxx trout season opener-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com months of planning have gone into whitewater state park's celebration of opening day for trout fishing and the 100 year anniversary of the park. lowerthird2line:preparing for trout season opening day altura, mn "it's tradition." joe laska has come to whitewater state park for opening day every year for the last 25 years - and tomorrow is not an exception. trout season opener-pkgll-4 "i'm looking forward to checking out the streams, see if they change a lot through the winter, if there's flooding in the spring they usually do. and going to maurs and have a few beers and a pizza. that's part of the tradition." trout season opener-pkgll-6 "the hatchery will be set up with a live trout exhibit, we'll have fly tying demonstration s." lead interpretive naturalist sara holger and the rest of the staff at whitewater have been been coordinating tomorrow's "trout extravaganza" for months. trout season opener-pkgll-3 "a lot of really need educational activities to help people really understand what it takes to manage these trout streams and keep them clean and healthy for our trout." trout season opener-pkgll-7 trout extravaganza is kicking off opening day and celebrating whitewater state park's centennial anniversary. "a lot of work. right now the fisheries crews are out there stocking the streams." the entire state is preparing for opening day - but especially here in southeastern minnesota where trout is king. trout season opener-pkgll-9 nat: last week - the lanesboro fish hatchery and minnesota department of natural resources stocked sylvan pond in lanesboro to be ready for the occassion. for southeast minnesota - trout fishing is more than just an outdoor hobby. "the economies of these small towns around the state really depend on the trout for fishing and having healthy clean water in our streams." trout season opener-pkgll-8 we'll have a full list of trout extravaganza activities on our website at kimt dot com. you can find this story under local news. in altura annalise johnson kimt news 3. /