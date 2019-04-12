Speech to Text for Thousands still without power

as crews work tirelessly to restore power, they're facing a number of challenges. outage challenges-vo-1 outage challenges-vo-2 about 36- hundred freeborn- mower cooperative customers are still without power. and that's actually more than there were last night. about five- hundred poles and crews are finding more and more as they begin to assess the damage.xxx outage challenges-sot-1 outage challenges-sot-2 "the numbers are fluctuating and some of that has to do with the way we are going about our restoration. yesterday we spent a good portion of the day trying to switch around how we feed electricity throughout the system. the entire city of lyle is without power. and that's not expected to be restored until tuesday. if you experience an outage, you're asked to directly contact your electric company. /