Speech to Text for Thousands still without power

so many people are still without power, crews are working around the clock. one local community impacted by outages is eyota. that's where we find kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox...jeremia h what's the latest?xxx peoples energy update-lintro-2 that's right...i'm here in eyota where many homes lost power...now some are back on. i spoke to people's energy cooperative...th eir electricity provider...who says at their peak there was over 8-thousand outages throughout minnesota...that impacted homes and businesses.xxx peoples energy update-mpkg-1 peoples energy update-mpkg-2 vo: this was the scene less than 24-hours ago...down power lines and white out conditions...cau sing a massive power outage. the power company contacted area homes and businesses...incl uding dairy farmer jason shea. his farm was one of many that lost power. people energy cooperative told him...it could be upto three days before power is restored. to keep production going he sprung into action. peoples energy update-mpkg-3 sot: we were able to get prepared with our standby generators we have on hand at the farm. peoples energy update-ltag-2 from nearly 9- thousand power outages...peopl es energy cooperative says they're dealing with about 3 thousand outages. reporting live in eyota jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / people's energy coorperative says most of the outages are in rural areas. and like all the other energy companies in our area, they're busy working to get power restored. /