Speech to Text for Warming shelters open in North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north iowa for people who are without power. winne shelters-vo-1 lowerthird2line:warming shelters open lake mills, ia this shelter at the helgeson truman center in lake mills opened this morning...and will remain open until ten o'clock tonight. ruth willier is a cook at the center and is thankful that many communities are providing the option. and they're making sure the word gets out for those who need it.xxx winne shelters-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ruth willier lake mills, ia "police department, facebook, all the city offices are on facebook. everybody's spreading the word. and word of mouth of course." winne shelters-sot-3 there are three other warming shelters in winnebago county that are open for those who don't have power. they are at the leland community center - buffalo center fire hall - and thompson city hall. in addition - a shelter has opened at the first lutheran parish hall in saint ansgar - and at the kensett community center. /