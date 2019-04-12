Clear
Warming shelters open in North Iowa

If you don't have power, there are places you can go.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

north iowa for people who are without power. winne shelters-vo-1 lowerthird2line:warming shelters open lake mills, ia this shelter at the helgeson truman center in lake mills opened this morning...and will remain open until ten o'clock tonight. ruth willier is a cook at the center and is thankful that many communities are providing the option. and they're making sure the word gets out for those who need it.xxx winne shelters-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ruth willier lake mills, ia "police department, facebook, all the city offices are on facebook. everybody's spreading the word. and word of mouth of course." winne shelters-sot-3 there are three other warming shelters in winnebago county that are open for those who don't have power. they are at the leland community center - buffalo center fire hall - and thompson city hall. in addition - a shelter has opened at the first lutheran parish hall in saint ansgar - and at the kensett community center. /
