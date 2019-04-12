Speech to Text for Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the worst of this monster storm is behind us but we will still feel the backside of this system through today. while winds won't be nearly as destructive or powerful as yesterday, it will be windy with gusts up to 35 mph. most roads will be clear this morning with a few slick areas but some on and off snow showers or a wintry mix will be possible today especially along and north of iá90 into the evening. temperatures will reach the middle to upper 30's today keeping us above that freezing point. winds will gradually decrease into saturday and we are looking for some of the clouds to dissolve at least for the afternoon leaving for some looks at the sun. temperatures will remain cool though for saturday with highs in the low 40's. luckily, a system will miss us to the east for sunday but it will bring more clouds and will keep highs in the 40's. we will flip the switch for temperatures on monday once we get some warmer air pulling in from the south along with a mix of sun and clouds leading us back to the 50's. a few nuisance rain showers are possible monday night and highs will return to the 60's for tuesday despite clouds but we are tracking the next strong midwest system for tuesday night through friday morning. this system will bring mainly rain (but good amounts of it) as highs will cool from the 50's on wednesday to the 40's on thursday with lows in the 40's and upper 30's. the only chance for some snow will come in a mix chance for thursday night. today: isolated light mix & snow/cloudy/wi ndy. highs: middle to upper 30's. winds: south becoming west