Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

together a successful season with a deep run in the fraser cup playoffs á now they'll be losing an element of that success. the bulls announced this evening that associate head coach á kevin murdock á will climb up to the north american hockey league where he has been hired as head coach of the kenai river brown bears.
