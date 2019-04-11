Speech to Text for State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has two state champs á one runneráup á and four third place medals to it's credit. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á had a chance to catch up with the champs á kaleb á how'd it go??? hey guys á it went well. in the short amount of time i was there á i learned that it takes a lot of work to perfect the precision used by these athletes and there's always room to keep getting better.xxx i was extremely excited and i was like oh my gosh. daniella havranek is describing her reaction from winning a gymnastics state championship just over a week ago in cedar rapids. but she says that win didn't come easy. it takes hard work because you always have to work on your muscles, and point your toes and all of the routines to make them perfect. lila sheehan says the key for her was simply shaking the nerves. normally i'm, like, really stressed out about it but, um, at state i kind of like just chilled and like was calm about it and i believe in myself and it got me to the top. regionals á the highest level of competition is just weeks away in minneapolis and each of the girls say they still have some polishing to get done first. for me it's, um, floor, trying to get my running back handspring really nice and neat so i don't get those deductions on it so i'm nice and straight and toes are pointed. i'm working very hard on vault because it's my event that i don't get the highest scores on so i the north iowa bulls pieced