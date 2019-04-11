Clear
Minnesota Mat Top 100

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 11:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

we might be outside of official wrestling season á but minnesota mat released it's top 100 wrestlers in the state yesterday. kasson's á patrick kennedy á comes in at number two with albert lea's á zach glazier right behind at number three. mitchel peterson á bennett berge á maxwell peterson á and grant parrish rounds out our locals in the top 50. also making the cut were nic cantu á michael nelson á carlos ruffo á robby horsman á logan vaughn á and garsen schorr.
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
