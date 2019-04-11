Speech to Text for Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

it's not your typical day at the office for two southeastern minnesota pilots. instead of flying people to and from vacation á they're transporting some of mayo clinics most important cargo... it's patients and medical teams. kimt news 3's katie lange caught up with the team between calls á at the rochester international airport... katie á you got a birds eye view./// george á i was lucky enough to have the crew take me up for a quick flight á most people think of a helicopter or ambulance when they hear about being transported to a hospital á but sometimes ground transport takes too long and bad weather means helicopters can't fly. this plane gives the hospital a leg up when it comes to patient care... and a chance for two women to live lifeá long dreams as pilots at mayo.xxx "i never thought i'd be flying a king air 350 for mayo clinic, but i do love it." two minnesota girls á taking to the skies. "was an intro flight that my dad received from xmas my brother and i were able to tag along and get in the back of a 172 and go fly. it was only 30 minutes á caught my interest in aviation and went from there." "i was always interested in airplanes flying over my head and hot air balloons." meet pilots... stacia valentineá harkins and kelly caspers. soon after high school the duo got their wings... and flew commericially... before landing in rochester. "i kind of see this as my dream job. i get the best of both worlds i get to fly an airplane, be home and at the same time i get to do something good and rewarding by bringing people here to mayo clinic." from the time the crew á including flight medics á gets a call... and is wings up... it's about 30á minutes. from rochester international airport... to north dakota á florida... even neighboring communities including fairmont... the flight crew can go anywhere in the u.s. á and even into canada. from knee operations and minor surgeries... "we've done a lot of neoánat flights with babies." every medical call varies. so what keeps these pilots soaring daily to new heights? "with aviation everyday is a new day. you don't know what the weather is going to bring, you don't know what type of patient you're going to have." "knowing that i'm doing good for somebody and their family á and the flying. i love to fly." if you're interested in aviation... there's currently a shortage of pilots. but rochester community and technical college has a new program taking to the skies á this fall.///