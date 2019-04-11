Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Travel not advised on gravel roads

The storm has taken a toll on the rural roads.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Travel not advised on gravel roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snow á rain and high wainds has many county engineers asking drivers to limit travel on gravel roads. a handful of north iowa county engineers say they've been busy working to repair the frostáboiled gravel roads... some of the worst conditions they have seen in years. kimt spoke to one home owner who says the gravel paths are in pretty bad shape but allows it is just one of the hazards of you got to be careful and you can't drive really fast because it will throw you around pretty good. of course everything we own is four wheel drive so that makes a big difference i think you can get stuck on some of these roads if you have a two wheel drive truck or something that doesn't have any weight in it. drivers are also being asked to limit the amount of weight they're carrying on gravel roads. there are more things that hinder safe driving than just slippery road ways. as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding
Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Image

Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

Image

Travel not advised on gravel roads

Image

What's up with the snow?

Image

Hand free bill moves forward

Image

Hyatt Place groundbreaking

Image

Residents Left Without Power

Community Events