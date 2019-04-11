Speech to Text for What's up with the snow?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you kaleb. our team coverage continues with a pretty unique aspect of this storm. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester to answer the question... what's up with the funny colored snow? katie and george á you're certainly not the first people to ask that question today... let's clear it up! it has been hot and dry in northwest texas... over 90 degrees. the dirt rose up into the atmosphere and a strong wind swooped it up, dropping it right here in minnesota. but i'll be honest, i didn't know what it was when i looked out my window this morning. i'm finding out that i'm not the only one.xxx waking up to brown tinted snow isn't something we're used to. in fact á some people were downright confused. "i don't know it was kind of weird it was kind of layered there was white underneath i left my car out and i had to scrape some of the snow off of it and it was strange, i had no idea where it came from." as to what the strange sight could've been... "uhhh well we've had a lot of melt so the earthworms and the leaves and the mud?" others are calling it (snirt á snow and dirt. "well i was kind of surprised by the color but i also understand that dust is blowing through so i understood that it came from the dust." but let's be honest á one rochester resident tells me there's really only one important thing to take away from this weather event... "there's definitely a difference between brown snow and yellow snow and it's we may even be seeing a bit more brown snow in the future as we track the end of this system. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thanks, brooke. kimt storm team 3 meterologist sara knox can't even remember the last time she's seen snirt! /// straight ahead on kimt news