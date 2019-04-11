Speech to Text for Hand free bill moves forward

are more things that hinder safe driving than just slippery road ways. as kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out á minnesota lawmakers are taking action against distracted driving in the state.xxx < in our busy lives... <nats > we often try to balance too many things at once... including behind the wheel. "yesterday morning when i was crossing the street somebody was talking on their phone and ran through the red light as i was just about ready to cross the street." "i've seen people driving with their knees and texting." "sometimes you want to put in a cd, looking for something in the glove department." some motorists admitting to me... they're guilty of using their cell phones in the driver's seat. "i have been stopped in oregon for being on my phone when you're not supposed to." "yeah i occasionally do it but i try not to." we've all seen horrific accidents... and know the actions of our distracted driving. "i saw someone completely crash their car into the freeway divider. it was terrifying." generally people we talked to are supportive of ending this kind of nonsense but others question the effectiveness of this legislation. "i think it's a great idea. i actually have a handsáfree vehicle myself and i think it's the nicest thing i could have." "when it went that way out west, i was kind of frustrated because you still had to mess around with doing the earpiece kind of thing and the ear thing is really a pain in the butt."> again á that was kimt news 3's isabella basco reporting. the bill is set to be signed into law tomorrow. and is set to go into effect august 1st. another new development