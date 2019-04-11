Speech to Text for Residents Left Without Power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city are in complete darkness. many businesses had to post signs like this... saying closed due to power outage.xxx it's lights out in stewartville. mother nature knocked out the juice to kerri mckay and many others in this bedroom community. napping... napping, listening to music, stuff like that. mckay says she was listening to music when the power shutoff around 11 this morning. like everybody in her community, she's anxious to see the lights come back on. when you lose power you lose everything it's all electric you can't cook you're refrigerator your microwave everything is done. people energy coorperative tells us that there are crews working to restore power. there's no exact time when they expect power to be restored. reporting live in stewartville jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. power outages are not just