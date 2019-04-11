Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Residents Left Without Power

Jeremiah Wilcox is taking a closer look at an outage that left Stewartville without electricity

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 7:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Residents Left Without Power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city are in complete darkness. many businesses had to post signs like this... saying closed due to power outage.xxx it's lights out in stewartville. mother nature knocked out the juice to kerri mckay and many others in this bedroom community. napping... napping, listening to music, stuff like that. mckay says she was listening to music when the power shutoff around 11 this morning. like everybody in her community, she's anxious to see the lights come back on. when you lose power you lose everything it's all electric you can't cook you're refrigerator your microwave everything is done. people energy coorperative tells us that there are crews working to restore power. there's no exact time when they expect power to be restored. reporting live in stewartville jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. power outages are not just
Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking more rain, snow, sleet, and thunderstorms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Residents Left Without Power

Image

Tracking the Coming End of Our April Storm

Image

Church opens its doors to help those without power

Image

Road closures and strong winds lead to a dangerous day on the roads

Image

School day goes on without lights

Image

City crews working to clear roads

Image

Thousands of power outages across our area

Image

Roof blown off building in Britt

Image

Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Community Events