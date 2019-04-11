Speech to Text for Tracking the Coming End of Our April Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snow á rain á thunderstorm s á gropple... it's been a mixed bag within the past 24 hours... kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us with the after an onslaught of damaging wind gusts and numerous reports of power outages, i'm happy to say winds will be continue to decrease coming into the evening and overnight hours. we're not completely out of the woods just yet; friday will welcome back breezy conditions and gusts near 35 mph á but peak winds have certainly passed. chances for light rain and an isolated mix of precipitation continue into the evening as the center of the low pressure system passes just to the west of us (more thunder is possible too). as the center moves, we'll enter the "cooler" sector of the system and remaining precipitation will be a mix to snow, spotty at best. temperatures will remain well below the average which keeps the risk of refreezing and slippery roadways around as we enter into the weekend. we will gradually warm for the weekend through the 40's with some sun poking our for saturday as more clouds build up again for sunday. we return to the 50s & 60s next week with a few nuisance rain chances monday through thursday. tonight: isolated to scattered mix/mostly cloudy/isolate d thunder. lows: lower 30s. winds: east southeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday: isolated light mix & snow/cloudy/wi ndy. highs: upper 30s. winds: west southwest at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 35 mph. friday night: isolated drizzle/cloudy/ breezy. lows: upper 20s.