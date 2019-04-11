Clear
Church opens its doors to help those without power

Trinity Lutheran Church is Hayfield is a designated Red Cross safe site.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

more than 160 people are without power in hayfield á that's according to xcel energy. affected houses can quickly get cold á so pastor paul hauschild (hahsáchild) at trinity lutheran church is opening his congregation's doors to people who need to get warm. it is unknown how long the outage could last á but the pastor says he has space and resources for people to come and eat á drink water á and sleep until power is back.xxx come out and don't worry about being in need because that's why we're here. the church is designated as a red cross safe site. it has a generator and will stay warm through the outage.
