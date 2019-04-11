Speech to Text for Church opens its doors to help those without power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than 160 people are without power in hayfield á that's according to xcel energy. affected houses can quickly get cold á so pastor paul hauschild (hahsáchild) at trinity lutheran church is opening his congregation's doors to people who need to get warm. it is unknown how long the outage could last á but the pastor says he has space and resources for people to come and eat á drink water á and sleep until power is back.xxx come out and don't worry about being in need because that's why we're here. the church is designated as a red cross safe site. it has a generator and will stay warm through the outage./// a judge