Speech to Text for Road closures and strong winds lead to a dangerous day on the roads

road closures and the mixture of snow á rain á and sleet on the roads are making travel harrowing for some. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking with the drivers of eighteen wheelers to find out how this mess is impacting them. she joins us live.xxx george á i'm here in front of highway 52 and this is what i'm seeing right now... some truck drivers told me that getting around today is (not easy.xxx "it's crazy out there. the roads are slick." big rig driver richard albert says driving his semi has been a challenge... and closed roads are causing him to reroute his trip. "they're starting to close the roads down in wisconsin right there on 94 and that's why i'm coming this way here." trucker ron jansen is facing a similar problem. he's changing his travel plans to stay on clear á open roads. "i was supposed to go up 94 but that was closed interstate 94 so i'm going this way and going up to minneapolis now so it's a little further out of the way but at least i can get there." jansen says travel is difficult á but he's doing his part to be alert and aware on the interstate. "it's been kind of nasty with the wind and stuff. you gotta watch what you're doing, you gotta be careful. you gotta watch out for other cars in traffic and stuff so you gotta be careful that's all i can say you know."/// at the marion truck stop where i talked to these drivers today á they were all resting in their semis because they couldn't rest inside. the doors are locked because the rest stop is without electricity or water. i'll tell you what i know about the situation on kimt news 3 at six. live in rochester á annalise johnson á kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. if you are planning on hitting the road tonight á head to kimtá dotácom. there á we are posting a number of links to resources for drivers so you can stay upátoá date on the latest road conditions and closures.///