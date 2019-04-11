Speech to Text for School day goes on without lights

schools to schools to decide how they are going to handle the day á with some cancelling class and others dismissing students early. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out... some area schools are doing the best they can (without electricity. he joins us now live from manly. brian á where are you?xxx george á the central springs school district has been without power since around nine this morning... but that's not stopping the students from learning.xxx flashlights are illuminating the hallwaysá and natural light seeping through windows in the classrooms is keeping kids learning at central springs. they don't have any power, internet or phones. principal bill carlson says they haven't heard why the power is out but are trying to make the most of it despite having state testing going on this week. we had to move some of the classrooms around and one of the rooms was the server room so there was a lot of beeping making lots of noise kids moved over to the library so you know made a few adjustments but we were able to get things done. /// the central springs school district isn't the only one having to make adjustmentsáá both saint ansgar schools and northwood kensett are keeping their doors open despite not having electricity. coming up on kimt news 3 at six á i'll tell you why the decsion was made to not cancel classes. live in manly á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// thank you brian. not all districts decided to stay open today. north butler schools dismissed students early and osage schools cancelled classes altogether.//