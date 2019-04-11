Clear
City crews working to clear roads

The City of Albert Lea is making sure the roads are as clear and safe as possible.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

there./// in albert lea, crews are working around the clock to make sure the roads are safe and clear of the wet, wintery mess. city officials say there are about four crews out right now. and residents are noticing their hard work, but they're running into a different issue while driving.xxx "the city is doing a good job of cleaning up but the wind doesnt help at all." albert lea's storm cleanáup started yesterday afternoon. and they're continuing to monitor the road conditions and will have crews out as needed./// coming up on
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
