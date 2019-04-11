Speech to Text for Thousands of power outages across our area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue our team coverage in southern minnesota, where there are hundreds of downed power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. a state of emergency is in effect in freeborn county... where authorities call it an extremely dangerous situation. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is covering freeborn and mower counties. she joins us now live in austin. maleeha... what are you seeing out there?xxx raquel the rural parts of freeborn and mower counties have been hit especially hard. and as you said... thousands of people were without power and some still are. one woman i spoke to who lost power got a hotel room while other are choosing to stick it out.xxx joe bain lost power last night around midnight. he's choosing to brave the storm. "this is why i am here to get a free items from walart that dont need to be in the refrigerator and water and necessities." about 8,000 people in freeborn and mower county are without power. and hundreds of power lines are down. this is prompting a state of emergency in freeborn county. "and everywhere on our drive this morning every two miles there is a power line done. it is a mess." on highway 56 in mower county power lines are down as far as the eye can see... about 31 in this area alone. powerlines like this have forced many roads to close. "we have deputies out in the county closing off roads so people dont drive over them." mower county chief deputy mark may says when you see a power line dont go near it. "i got a backup generator at my house my family is fine. thats why we got a generator like this for power outages."/// freeborn mower cooperative has all of their crews out which is about 20á25 lineman assessing the damaged. they have now asked for back up from neighboring states. and raquel it could take days because weather will be an issue getting them to their locations. reporting live in austin maleeh kamal kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. power outages