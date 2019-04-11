Speech to Text for Tracking Very Powerful Winds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it has been a wild start to thursday with window shaking thunderstorm s with hail in the south becoming thunderásleet near the border to a heavy wintry mix of freezing rain and snow in southern minnesota. roads are definitely slick so plan for a very slow commute and plan a few extra minutes to get to your destination. we will see a widespread wintry mix with sleet, rain, snow, and freezing rain all possible through this morning as temperatures are in the lower 30's. the precipitation may be heavy at times with some thunder possible. for the afternoon the low pressure system will swing just to our west delivering a wide temperature spread with highs in the upper 30's for southern minnesota but near 50 for north iowa. regardless, the mix should turn to rain and a line of scattered noná severe storms are expected to roll through in the afternoon. a winter weather advisory is in effect for southern minnesota through the afternoon. dry air pushes in for tonight and most will stay dry with an isolated wintry mix possible and mostly cloudy skies. friday the system will finally wrap up with very light precipitation of snow or a brief wintry mix. we should see little to no additional accumulation on friday. winds will be a problem today with a constant wind between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. minor tree damage, reduced visibility (in snow), and blowing loose objects should be expected. the winds will lighten a bit tonight as the low passes back before all this snow, you