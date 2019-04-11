Speech to Text for SAW: Chloe Johnson

chloe johnson is talking about the game of soccer á a sport that she didn't always have a love and passion for. actually the first thing that got me into soccer was my mom um i did not want to go to soccer practice i was really young and my mom goes i'm going to sell your bike if you don't get out of the car so i got out of the car and went to soccer. thanks to mom pushing her to go to practice at a young age á all of the hard work and dedication that she was put into the sport is showing on the field á scoring five of the ten gáháv goals against hamptoná dumont cal in the season opener á an effort she says was entirely for the team. last season you know it was kind of rough and we wanted to really make a comeback and a statement like we're here and we're going to fight and we're going to win. we're cardinals and we got this and you know we just came out really strong and we kept it through the whole game and we kept getting goal after goal while just a sophomore á johnson already has aspirations to take the game to the next level. i definitely want to go to soccer through college definitely finish off high school um i want to get a scholarship, i want to play on a college team. it's definitely something i've always dreamed of. as far as the classroom is concerned á she's already off to a great start. a/b student, i definitely get my homework in, do my assignments, study. it's important á studentá athlete. student before and athlete.