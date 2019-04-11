Speech to Text for Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

hawkeye's megan gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick in the wánábáa draft by the dallas wings and iowa state's bridget carleton was the 21st overall pick á she'll head to the connecticut sun. we'll hear their reaction tomorrow night at six. in studio three á kaleb gillock ákáiámát news three sports. tonight: rain,