Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:15 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:15 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

hawkeye's megan gustafson was selected as the 17th overall pick in the wánábáa draft by the dallas wings and iowa state's bridget carleton was the 21st overall pick á she'll head to the connecticut sun. we'll hear their reaction tomorrow night at six. in studio three á kaleb gillock ákáiámát news three sports. tonight: rain,
Community Events