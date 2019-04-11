Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Willems named All-American

Willems named All-American

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:14 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:14 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Willems named All-American

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can find the nomination forum on káiámá t dot com under the sports tab./// if you've followed niacc basketball this season or even tuned in for our sportscasts á the name mandy willems probably sounds familiar by now. she wrote new pages in the trojan record books á including becoming an njá cáaáa allá american.xxx i was a little surprised, just kind of in shock that it's kind of all happening for me but at the same time i kinda knew what kind of a season i had. after a season to remember á niacc's mandy willems has writen another page in her book at the community college becoming the fourth player in program history to receive the honor. now she'll trade in her trojan uniform for a uámákác kangaroos uni filling a valuable role. they're looking for a shooter right now so i seem to fit that need i guess but they um have some plans. while it's goodbye for now á she says coming to niacc was a decision she won't regret. i'm just thankful for everything that niacc has given me and all of the support that i have gotten from it and um i'm just really happy that i and big news from iowa city and ames tonight.
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Chloe Johnson

Image

Gustafson, Carleton drafted to WNBA

Image

Willems named All-American

Image

Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Image

Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

Community Events