Speech to Text for Inclement weather means different practicing conditions for athletes.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just as soon as athletes thought they could get outside á mother nature had a change of plans. let's send it over to káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á to see how they're taking cover... kaleb??? katie and george á this unexpected spring snow is making sports teams practice indoors. this evening in rochester á we found some budding baseball players batting indoors. they are the 10uaaa team... a member of the rochester youth baseball association. they like to practice outside at least two to three times a week.... but the spring snow has them stuck inside. one future major league baseball player says it's frustrating to play in a rec center during the spring.xxx "you don't get as much space as you would outside. i'm a catcher so it feels... it just feels better, i feel better when it's outside than i do inside." speaking of having to be indoors á our studentá athlete of the week