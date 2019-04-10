Speech to Text for Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

our team coverage continues now á live from the roadways. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is in stormtracker 3 out on the roads of rochester. brooke á what's it like out there? katie, george, im driving on xxx where the conditions are xxx take a look. the minnesota department of transportatio n has over 1 hundred snow plows out on the roads in southern minnesota righ tnow. for (this storm, they didn't do any pretreating because the temperature is so close to freezing á they're able to loosen the slush with just plows. and speaking of those plows.... drivers have to use caution right now especilly near the shoulders because with the warm weather we saw over the last couple of days, the roads and soil softened. which is the perfect formula for reácreating potholes.xxx "yeah we have to play in the puddles! yeah, we have to play in the puddles." little jane may be one of the few people in rochester who is (actually (excited about this winter weather in april. just down the road lives susan allen "well it's what we get in minnesota!" allen says she's barely seen any plows going by her house (today, but it doesn't surprise her. "not really because its melting, its better they don't come by." while they may not have been around today, she's seen her share of snowplows during this extended winter. now, potholes are on her mind. "that's my biggest concern, especially on this street i sat on my house all winter long listening to the plows going back and forth and on this road its constant so i'm just waiting for this to thaw and we get bigger cracks than we already have." that concern is widespread. the city of alden posted a notice saying crews won't be plowing alleys out of concern for tearing up the roads. but... allen refuses to be discouraged by potholes and precipitation. "the robins are out, spring is coming, my tulips are coming up, it's all good!" the minnesota department of transportatio n tells me they plan on reviewing the roads again once this mess is cleared out to see what spots will need attention. but they don't expect the extra fixes to affect their budget. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3