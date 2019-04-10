Speech to Text for Plow drivers busy in April

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sara á the wintry mix caused quite the mess on area roadways. between 8 this morning and 5á 30 tonight á minnesota state patrol responded to over 2áhundred crashes.... 177 spin outs... and 15 jacknifed semis. today i caught up with one tow truck driver who shows me firstá hand how catastrophic this unexpected snow is getting.xxx this is just one of many accidents caused by todays wintry conditions... "just horribleá looking, horrificá looking accident." according to minnesota state patrol around 4:30 this afternoon three semis traveling westbound on iá90 readáended one another. thaddeus ellenbecker á a tow truck driver with pulver towing á says he found a woman trapped in her big rig when he pulled up on scene. "she was terrified. she just reará ended another semi. she was pinned in the truck. the dash was crushed down on her." luckily á none of the semiá truck drivers were seriously injured. as for the exhausting day á ellenbecker says it was unexpected. "we're kind of shortáhanded... not really prepared for what happened today. it's been pretty unbelievable. some pretty catastrophic accidents today." ellenbecker says he's worked on at least 7 accidents involving semis today. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. pulver motor service also says they've pulled approximately 20 cars out of ditches today./// a major sting in the twin cities saved dozens of people from human trafficking. just