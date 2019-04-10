Clear
Plow drivers busy in April

What is usually a slow season has picked up today.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

sara á the wintry mix caused quite the mess on area roadways. between 8 this morning and 5á 30 tonight á minnesota state patrol responded to over 2áhundred crashes.... 177 spin outs... and 15 jacknifed semis. today i caught up with one tow truck driver who shows me firstá hand how catastrophic this unexpected snow is getting.xxx this is just one of many accidents caused by todays wintry conditions... "just horribleá looking, horrificá looking accident." according to minnesota state patrol around 4:30 this afternoon three semis traveling westbound on iá90 readáended one another. thaddeus ellenbecker á a tow truck driver with pulver towing á says he found a woman trapped in her big rig when he pulled up on scene. "she was terrified. she just reará ended another semi. she was pinned in the truck. the dash was crushed down on her." luckily á none of the semiá truck drivers were seriously injured. as for the exhausting day á ellenbecker says it was unexpected. "we're kind of shortáhanded... not really prepared for what happened today. it's been pretty unbelievable. some pretty catastrophic accidents today." ellenbecker says he's worked on at least 7 accidents involving semis today. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. pulver motor service also says they've pulled approximately 20 cars out of ditches today./// a major sting in the twin cities saved dozens of people from human trafficking. just
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

