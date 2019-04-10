Clear
Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Instead of lawn mowers, people are using their snow blowers.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

usually a sign of spring... pulling out the lawn mower and prepping it to start trimming the grass. but on days like today á you're going to be pulling out the snow blower instead. the unexpected switch is hurting some area businesses. we caught up with the owner of turf solutions á a lawn mower repair shop in rochester. he says business is slow because of the weather á he's only seeing half of his usual customers... and on top of that á morale is low.xxx "you know the past few days everybody was thinking about yard work and calling about their mowers. now the past day or two, everybody kind of switched to my snow blower needs work. can i get it in if i need it? but everybody coming through the door had the down attitude today." (alláwelling) says once the snow does finally clear á make sure to drain your gas out of the tank when you put your snowblower away for the season./// more snow and rain are the last
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
