Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

More snow and rain are cause for concern in flood prone areas of North Iowa, including Mason City.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season./// more snow and rain are the last thing we need in already floodáprone areas. according to kimt's stormteam 3 á the cedar river in lancing... turtle creek in austin... and the winnebago river in mason city are all expected to rise. flooding isn't innevitable, but káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning there are nonetheless concerns. for those who live along the winnebago river it no longer has to flood for them to start worrying. ever since 2008 we have a lot of fear. don fix lives along the winnebago á and during the historic flooding of 2008 flood waters came close to breaching his home. we ended up sandbagging to protect our home come to find we didn't need to but we did just for extra precaution. after that fateful dayááfix says they stay prepared for anything when they hear highwaters are coming. we actually keep everything of value out of the flood area so it could pretty much flood all at once but we still have the fear of our house. in mason city, and kimt's stormteam 3 says fix has it right... even without going into flood stage á rising waters are still something to pay attention to.///
Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking our continuing winter storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Snow plows and potholes making a mess in Rochester

Image

Plow drivers busy in April

Image

Repair shops lulled from return of winter

Image

Expected high waters throughout North Iowa

Image

School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

Image

Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

Image

Byron To Get Fareway Grocery

Image

Flu restrictions are put in place at a Mason City hospital

Image

Tracking Redeveloping Precipitation and Very Strong Winds

Image

Local businesses show up to talk to college students

Community Events