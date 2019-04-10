Speech to Text for School Referendum Fails: What's Next?

tonight we're continuing our coverage of a failed school referendum in austin. last night á special election voters rejected a plan to renovate and expand woodsen kindergarten center. the bond would have funded more room for early childhood programming... added classrooms á a gym... and expand the cafeteria and kitchen. so where does the district go from here? amy baskin is co chair of the vote yes committee á a community group that rallied support for the referendum. she recently retired from the community learning center which houses early childhood education and early childhood special education. both of which are increasingly cramped. now á baskin worries about the future of austin's young learners.xxx we'll continue to have wait lists for the children. children will continue to enter kindergarten without any kind of programming so it will be a detriment to those children that don't have the opportunities that other children do. now... the school board will have to decide if it'll pursue another referendum. district leaders tell kimt they're exploring options for finding more space for early childhood programs.///