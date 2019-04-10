Speech to Text for Cracking Down on Sex Trafficking

58 people were arrested and face possible felony charges after a sex trafficking sting operation in the twin cities culminated during the final four. undercover officers nabbed the defendants by posing as minors or as sex buyers on social media. the scourge of sex trafficking isn't limited to major cities. mission 21, a nonáprofit here in rochester, is dedicated to combatting sex trafficking, a plague they say is everywhere. state wide our law enforcement has said it's in every city every county in minnesota an average of 213 girls are trafficked everyday in minnesota five to seven times minimum. in addition to those arrested in the sting operation, the bureau of criminal apprehension says 28 people were rescued from "trafficking situations" including