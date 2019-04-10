Speech to Text for Byron To Get Fareway Grocery

news for a small southeastern minnesota community... it's been nearly a year since homeowners in byron have had a local place to grab their groceries. but that's all changing soon. city officials signed a purchase agreement this week... selling a lot to fareway. kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox joins us live in byron... at the sight of the new grocery store. jeremiah á where's it being built? george and katie á it's just north of highway 14... here at 4th street. since last june byron residents only had kwik trip and mcdonalds to grab any food. people tell me fareway will thrive and only make the community more appealing. in a town like byron you know a lot of people. word around town... byron's getting a fareway grocery store. it's kind of a sigh of finally for the people of byron. margo matson works in byron and is no stranger to living in a little community lacking a lot of shops. i grew up in a small town and we had one small grocery store anything like larger we had to drive 45 minutes to lacrosse wisconsin. city adminstrator mary blairá hoeft tells kimt the city is growing. over 50áhomes were built last year... and many more are going to start construction this year. as more people move to outá lying commmunities near the med city... blairáhoeft says she's heard the concerns of residents advocating for a grocery store. every city needs a grocery store and i think we're just fortunate to work with fareway. the new grocer will offer fresh produce and a full meat county... something matson's looking forward too. my dad used to be a butcher so i really appreciate kind of that butcher type friendly counter style feel. so that's what i'm probably most excited about because right now the fareway that's closest to where i am is way out of the the grocery store is set open next summer. the grocery store is set open next summer. reporting live in byron jeremiah wilcox kimt new 3. thank you jeremiah. the next step á is to complete an environmental survey... before breaking