Flu restrictions are put in place at a Mason City hospital

Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City is raising its visitor restrictions.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Flu restrictions are put in place at a Mason City hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sore throat, vomiting, or fever... stay away from hospital patients. that's the call from mercy one north iowa medical center in mason city. the hospital raising its visitor restriction level due to an increase of influenza activity in the area. káiámát news three's brian tabick explains why this flu season is lasting so long.xxx katie georgeáá mercy medical center says the flu season usually lasts from october first to march 31st. but over the last several yearsááthe influenza strain is staying longer in to the season. signs are postedááwith hand sanitzer at the entrances. the goal: to protect patients at mercy one north iowa from the flu. on top of keeping minors and people with flu symptoms away from patients... mercy one is restricting vistors for pediatric patients to parents and grandparents... iácáu patients to a significant other... parents plus two visitors... and oáb visitors are limited to parents and grandparents. it is uncommon to see this level of flu threat this late into the year and having this restriction isn't normal. the season are kind of changing a little bit and it is just increasing longer and just because of the strains some of the influenza a has adapted and it is a little more in the warmer weather. as of the end of last month á health of officials say flu activity in iowa is widespread and regional in minnesota. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three.///
