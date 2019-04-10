Speech to Text for Tracking Redeveloping Precipitation and Very Strong Winds

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 weather-live-2 heavier snow across southern minnesota will begin to taper and weaken, but the rain/snow mix will be continuing well beyond the evening commute. the main snow event is now, dropping the majority of our accumulation mainly along and north of i- 90. the snow band will continue to inch northward, pushing north of i-94 by tonight. a modest 2-5" is expected for those seeing more snow than rain. by thursday, rain and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type as temperatures pop back near 40 for all. isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight through thursday morning in north iowa - in these storms, rain rates will be heavier. winds will continue to increase into the night, peaking through thursday, with gusts near 45 mph. rain/snow chances look to drop off a bit coming into thursday night with lighter precipitation continuing into friday. plan for a slick commute not only tonight but thursday am, pm, friday am, and pm as well. this will continue to be a long event even with precipitation weakening as we get closer to the weekend. tonight: rain, mix, snow continues/wind y. lows: lower 30s. winds: east at 15 to 30 mph. gusts near 40 mph. thursday: mix to rain/windy/isola ted storms. highs: lower 40s. winds: east at 20 to 30 mph. gusts near 45 mph. thursday night: rain & snow/cloudy. lows: lower 30s. winds: east southeast at 10 to 20 mph. gusts near 30 mph. thank you sara. / growth in byron-stngr-2 it's a sign of a growing community...